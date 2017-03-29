Senate votes to override 2 of Bevin's vetoes

State senators have voted to override Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's vetoes of two bills about mental health treatment and naming various roads throughout the state.



The Senate voted 35-1 to override the veto of Senate Bill 91, which would allow a judge to order some people with mental illnesses to undergo outpatient treatment in certain circumstances. They also voted 34-2 to override Bevin's veto of Senate Joint Resolution 57, which named dozens of roads throughout the state.



Both bills would become law if the state House also votes to override.



Mental health advocates cheered loudly when Senate President Robert Stivers announced the final vote count on Senate Bill 91. Bevin said he vetoed the bill because it would take away people's liberty. Advocates said it would help ensure people with mental illnesses got the help they needed.