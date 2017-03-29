Only abortion clinic in Kentucky files lawsuit to stay open

The American Civil Liberties Union says it is representing the one remaining clinic that offers abortions in Kentucky in its challenge of a state order that threatens to close it.

In a news release sent Wednesday, the ACLU says the state law Kentucky is using to try to shut down the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville is "very similar" to Texas laws that the Supreme Court struck down in June last year.

The ACLU says the state threatened to revoke the license of the EMW Women's Surgical Center earlier this month, with the Kentucky's Cabinet for Health and Family Services alleging there were technical deficiencies in the clinic's agreements with hospital and ambulance services. The ACLU says those agreements were approved by the state last year when it renewed the clinic's license.

A complaint was filed Wednesday in federal court by the ACLU on behalf of the clinic. Lawyers aim to have the state's requirements declared unconstitutional.

The ACLU is also representing the clinic in a challenge to a new state law requiring doctors to perform an ultrasound exam before an abortion.