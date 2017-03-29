Legislature votes to override 2 Bevin vetoes

The Kentucky legislature has voted to override two of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's vetoes.

The state Senate voted overwhelmingly to override vetoes of a pair of House bills that regulate drones and says who has permission to spend up to $100 million in settlement money from a lawsuit against Volkswagen. The House voted earlier in the day to override both vetoes, so now both bills will become law.

The Senate voted 35-1 to override Bevin's veto of House Bill 540, which among other things makes it a felony to fly a drone in a prohibited area. The Senate voted 37-0 to override Bevin's veto of House Bill 471, which says the legislature has the final say on how the Volkswagen settlement money is spent.