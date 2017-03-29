Kentucky lawmakers pass education bill

The second-in-command of the Kentucky state Senate says he will resign from his leadership post.More
A top Republican lawmaker says Kentucky settled a lawsuit against a major prescription painkiller manufacturer for "pennies on the dollar" to avoid an embarrassing conflict of interest for the state's Democratic attorney general.
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin told WVHU radio host Tom Roten on Tuesday the Senate proposal was "not really a good bill" but said it would start the process of giving states more control.
Gov. Matt Bevin has filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss a legal challenge to Kentucky's new law banning mandatory union fees in workplaces.
Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has filed emergency regulations that some abortion providers say are designed to shut them down.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has rejected President Donald Trump's advice to first repeal President Barack Obama's health care law and then replace it later with something else.
The House overwhelmingly approved a full-year budget plan Friday morning. The proposal was approved in a preliminary vote, but it is part of an amendment and will need a final vote before the bill can be sent to the Senate.
Tennessee's top elections official says state law doesn't allow him to release the voter information requested by a commission appointed by President Donald Trump to probe allegations of voter fraud.
The second-in-command of the Kentucky state Senate says he will resign from his leadership post.
President Donald Trump tweeted "If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!"
