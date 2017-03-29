Kentucky lawmakers pass education bill

Kentucky lawmakers voted Wednesday to gradually repeal Common Core educational standards as they started a two-day wrapup session to put the finishing touches on a Republican-dominated agenda.

The GOP-led House and Senate worked through remaining bills after returning from a long break to allow Gov. Matt Bevin to sign or veto legislation. This year's session, which began in January with fast-paced action on bills targeting labor unions and abortion, ends Thursday.

The Senate completed work Wednesday on a key measure aimed at revamping education policy.

Senators sent the wide-ranging education bill to Bevin on a 37-0 vote. The bill was a top priority for Senate Republicans, and its final passage culminated a multi-year effort by Senate Education Committee Chairman Mike Wilson to shift more control to local school districts.

"It coherently aligns our K-through-12 academic standards, our state assessments and school accountability that will significantly increase the post-secondary readiness of our Kentucky graduates," said Wilson, R-Bowling Green. "And it also significantly increases local decision making while it decreases bureaucratic burdens on educators."

The Senate action moved the state closer toward a gradual repeal of Common Core standards. Kentucky was the first state in the country to adopt the Common Core standards, a movement started by the National Governors Association that became a Republican punching bag after its embrace by the Obama administration.

Wilson has said the influence of Common Core in state classroom academic standards and statewide tests would not be repealed until new standards are rolled out.

Under the bill, revisions would be made to Kentucky's academic standards every six years. Teams of educators from public schools and higher education would recommend changes, after getting input from Kentuckians. The bill also would give school districts more control in how to turn around low-performing schools.