Illinois comptroller appeals ruling ordering lawmaker pay

The House overwhelmingly approved a full-year budget plan Friday morning. The proposal was approved in a preliminary vote, but it is part of an amendment and will need a final vote before the bill can be sent to the Senate.More
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has granted 10 petitions for clemency and denied 104 others.More
The Illinois House has passed a spending plan. This comes hours before the midnight deadline for completing the state's first annual budget in two years.More
Lawmakers have a lot of work to do Friday if they hope to meet a midnight deadline for completing the state's first annual budget in two years.More
The two-year Illinois state budget impasse has prompted the Senate minority leader to call it quits.More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has rejected President Donald Trump's advice to first repeal President Barack Obama's health care law and then replace it later with something else.More
Tennessee's top elections official says state law doesn't allow him to release the voter information requested by a commission appointed by President Donald Trump to probe allegations of voter fraud.More
The second-in-command of the Kentucky state Senate says he will resign from his leadership post.More
President Donald Trump tweeted "If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!"More
