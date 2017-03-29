Local artists chosen to paint quilt murals on flood wall

Quilt City USA is getting a bit more colorful.

Several local artists will soon have their work featured on the flood wall near the Julian Carroll Convention Center in Paducah.

Fourteen artists auditioned, but only six were chosen. Deb Lyons says it's an honor to be one of them.

"What we're trying to do is replicate all the nuances, the color, how it changes as the fabric goes down into a stitch and then back up," says Lyons.

Lyons says she's ready for the challenge.

"It's going to be pretty intense," says Lyons. "I really don't want to let Paducah down."

Char Downs is the lead artist on the project. She will be painting the first mural, which is a replica of the award winning quilt "Corona II: Solar Eclipse."

"When they're standing inside that lobby and they look out on this wall, they're going to ask somebody 'Why are they hanging quilts on that wall? Why are those quilts outside?' That's what we want," says Downs.

Downs says they won't be painting on the wall itself. Instead, artists will paint on a synthetic material that will be put up like wall paper and then weatherproofed. She says the first mural will be ready by September. The other murals will be unveiled at future quilt shows.

The murals and upkeep are being paid for by sponsors. If you want to see a specific quilt painted on the flood wall, you can become a sponsor. Click here for more details or can contact lead artist, Char Downs, at chardowns@mac.com.