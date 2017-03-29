Investigator describes I-24 garbage truck pursuit during Lampley court appearance

Investigators are waiting for results of a blood test to know if Dalton Lampley was under the influence March 17. Lampley is accused of driving a garbage truck on the wrong side of the interstate and leading authorities on a two-county chase.

We've confirmed that Lampley now faces charges in McCracken County. He's charged with fleeing or evading police and reckless driving. That's in addition to nine felony charges in Marshall County and the city of Paducah.

During a hearing on Wednesday, Lampley watched as a Kentucky State Police trooper described the chase as it entered Calvert City.

"The driver continued driving side to side and ran some vehicles off the road," said KSP Trooper Donald Bowman.

Bowman said Lampley came close to hitting a man in Calvert City.

"Gary Walters was checking his mail and had to run away in order to avoid the vehicle. Mr. Walters later stated he felt he would have died had he not moved," Bowman said.

Bowman described Lampley's expression as he was arrested.

"Once we actually got him out of the vehicle, he just had a crazy, spaced-out look," Bowman said.

Bowman says he found a small bag of methamphetamine on Lampley, and Bowman says Lampley admitted to using meth the night before.

Lampleys' attorney, Jeremy Ian Smith, wouldn't say whether his client had been using, but described how he says Lampley feels about what happened.

"He feels terrible about this. I believe at the last court date he cried, so he was very apologetic," Smith said.

The Marshall County charges now go to a grand jury, which will decide if the case goes to trial. The charges in Paducah and McCracken County are separate cases. Smith says Lampley will be arraigned on those charges April 11.

We're still learning more about Lampley's role at Waste Path, the company that owns the garbage truck Lampley was driving. Smith says Lampley was supposed to be working the day of the incident.

Waste Path's call center supervisor told Local 6 the temp agency Lampley was with does drug screenings and background checks before sending Waste Path potential employees.

She says Waste Path's insurance would also have to approve his background to drive a truck. The company uses state guidelines for screening drivers. The spokeswoman confirmed Lampley worked as a Waste Path driver and does have a commercial driver's license.

Waste Path had an attorney in court during Lampley's preliminary hearing Wednesday. He would not consent to an interview, but he did confirm People Plus employed Lampley.

The People Plus CEO would not answer our questions.

We're still trying to find out how long Lampley worked for People Plus, and how long he was a driver for Waste Path. We're also working to find out his route the day of the chase.