Fulton County couple gets exercise in unlikely place: a cemetery

The Parkers' say the cemetery is safe, well-lit, and a great place for walking in Fulton County.

Fulton County, Kentucky, ranked 103 out of 120 counties in Kentucky, according to a national county by county health report, making Fulton one of the least-healthy counties in the state.

County Health Rankings rank every state county by county using national data from the National Center for Health Statistics and other units of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One of the factors considered is access to opportunities for exercise. Fulton County had a 40 percent access to exercise opportunities, meaning there are not as many options in the county where people can safely walk, bike, or exercise.

One Hickman couple has become well-known for where they exercise.

"We've been walking every day. We go 365," says Joe Parker. He and his wife walk about 4 miles around the local cemetery.

"(There's no) traffic out there, and they've got paved roads," explained Joe. "I've measured it all out. I've got different routes I can take, and I know exactly how far I am going."

Joe and Wanda have been athletes all their lives, and getting older hasn't stopped them. Wanda used to run 5Ks, and Joe was an All-American athlete. Joe still keeps track of his progress every day.

"She walks faster. She gets in 4 miles, while I get 3," Joe said.

"I speed walk," said Wanda.

They walk one hour and 15 minutes every day. When the weather turns for the worst, they take it inside.

"It's good for your health, makes you feel better," said Wanda. "And you can eat what you want!"

So, if you need a place to start exercising, you can always use the Parkers' idea.