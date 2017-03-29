Classes canceled at local school due to illness - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Classes canceled at local school due to illness

By Staff report
DONGOLA, IL -

Students at one local school won't have class for the rest of the week, after a large number of students have fallen ill. 

Dongola School will be closed Thursday and Friday because of sickness. The superintendent says 39 percent of students were absent Wednesday. 

The school was closed Tuesday after one fourth of its students were sick on Monday. 

