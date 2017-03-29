Marrow transplant a success for local infant with rare cancer

One in 50,000 is the likelihood of a person to have familial hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH. It's an extremely rare form of cancer where the immune system does not work properly.

Last year, we introduced you to Scarlett Jernigan, who was diagnosed with HLH at 10 weeks old. In recent months, Scarlett has had blood transfusions, a bone marrow transplant and dozens of trips to the doctor.

Scarlett can't put how she feels into words. "Sometimes she is crazy and wild and tries to go nuts," said her mother, Kim Jernigan. Scarlett's expressions speak volumes. "She was 10 weeks old," Kim said.

Not even a year old now, this little girl has seen the inside of hospitals more than the decorated walls of her bedroom. "She got flown out on May 24th. That was 11 days from whatever day that is that we got the diagnosis," said her father, Ben Jernigan.

On Sept. 18, Scarlett was prepped for a bone marrow transplant. "After the transplant, you have this mental fixation that 'Alright, we've had the transplant. Everything is going to be good,' but really that is where the road starts to get rocky," Ben said.

Scarlett has dealt with ulcers in her throat and throughout her body. "Then you may be lucky to get a smile a day. She would just lay there and hurt," Ben said. She stopped eating. Doctors gave her the nutrition needed through an IV and feeding tube. "She has, still, in her chest now a chemo catheter. She can have blood drawn or medicine given instead of her being stuck," said Ben.

Scarlett's fearsome spirit pressed on. She's not done with Vanderbilt Children's Hospital yet. In fact, she gets strapped into a car seat weekly to get her blood tested, and that will be part of her life indefinitely. "Her numbers are good. They just have to stay stabilized," said Kim. But her transplant was a success. As for her donor, Kim said they don't know much. "We know he's 19, he's in college, likely. He said he was only in town a couple days, and he would like to meet us. We have to wait at least a year," she said.

This vibrant toddler still has hospital visits in her future, but much more time in a room made especially for her.