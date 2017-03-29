AP source: Ref target of death threats after Kentucky loss

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Referee John Higgins of Omaha has contacted law enforcement to report he's received death threats after Kentucky's loss to North Carolina in the NCAA South Regional final.



A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Higgins reported threats on his home phone, which has an unlisted number, and on the office phone for his roofing company. The person requested anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.



The Facebook page for Higgins' roofing company also was inundated with negative comments about Higgins and the quality of his company's work.



In a statement Wednesday, the Kentucky athletic department says it encourages fans to demonstrate good sportsmanship and discourages other kind of behavior.



Messages were left for Omaha police and Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky coach John Calipari posted the following message on Twitter Wednesday night: "Just landed in Houston. Before I head to Phoenix, I wanted to take this time to thank our fans for their support all season long. I always brag that we have the classiest fans in the country. Let's make sure we remain that way even after a tough loss."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)