Teen battling cancer has one birthday wish

By Staff report

The family of a Kentucky teen hopes you can help his birthday wish come true.

Arron Stamper of Estill County was diagnosed with leukemia two days before his 13th birthday. After a tough few years, Aaron will turn 16 next month.

His mother says he wants to fill their mailbox with birthday cards.

It's a small request, but Aaron says each card gives him the courage to keep fighting. 

"I just like to collect them," Aaron says. "When I get older, I want to put them in a book, so I can remember them all, remember how hard things were." 

You can send birthday cards to Aaron Stamper by mailing them to 2795 Pea Ridge Road Irvine, Kentucky, 40336.

