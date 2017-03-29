Convention center director says Paducah is at 'tipping point'

Paducah city leaders hope to turn a few abandoned properties into more attractive places for you to visit when you’re downtown. Tuesday night, the Paducah City Commission agreed to take on three lots near the dome pavilion.

They are 804, 808, and 812 North 7th St. The property owners are trading for properties already owned by the city for $1 each. Two are in the 900 block of North 7th Street and one is at 705 Finley St.

The North 7th Street properties are so overgrown, City Manager Jeff Pederson says he thinks they could be a safety risk. Their plan is to clean them up and eventually sell them to a single developer. ”It might be a large, multi-unit housing development of some sort, who knows. It could be some kind of commercial thing as well. That proximity to the river, we think, is a big attraction,” he said.

The work to improve downtown continued Wednesday at a Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation board meeting. Members voted to purchase new chairs, banquet tables, class tables, and cocktail tables for $64,608.20 and risers for $15,364. Those investments would help the convention center be more marketable to larger events, according to the board's marketing director.

The board voted to continue efforts to finish the convention center's full-size kitchen. They agreed to give an architect 7.375 percent of the total construction cost.

The marketing director also said the biggest asset for future events will be the new riverfront hotel. It still doesn’t have a completion date as of Wednesday night.

The board also discussed its financial state. Right now, they’re set to break even this fiscal year. The ice skating venture actually took a loss between $14,000 and $16,000.

PMCCC Director of Operations Chuck Tate says he is optimistic about their capital improvements, coupled with the work being done downtown. “You just wait, in five years it's going to be a completely different landscape.”