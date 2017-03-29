Bible literacy bill headed to Kentucky governor's desk

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has ordered the voting rights restored for 284 Kentuckians pending a background check by the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.More
The second-in-command of the Kentucky state Senate says he will resign from his leadership post.
A top Republican lawmaker says Kentucky settled a lawsuit against a major prescription painkiller manufacturer for "pennies on the dollar" to avoid an embarrassing conflict of interest for the state's Democratic attorney general.
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin told WVHU radio host Tom Roten on Tuesday the Senate proposal was "not really a good bill" but said it would start the process of giving states more control.
Gov. Matt Bevin has filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss a legal challenge to Kentucky's new law banning mandatory union fees in workplaces.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has rejected President Donald Trump's advice to first repeal President Barack Obama's health care law and then replace it later with something else.
The House overwhelmingly approved a full-year budget plan Friday morning. The proposal was approved in a preliminary vote, but it is part of an amendment and will need a final vote before the bill can be sent to the Senate.
Tennessee's top elections official says state law doesn't allow him to release the voter information requested by a commission appointed by President Donald Trump to probe allegations of voter fraud.
26-year-old Dakota Fields was one of two people injured in a blast at the New Richmond dormitory.
The second-in-command of the Kentucky state Senate says he will resign from his leadership post.More
A Kentucky judge says the University of Kentucky shouldn't have withheld documents about a failed business deal from the Lexington Herald-Leader.
The explosion on Murray State University's campus is believed to have been related to a natural gas release. That's according to Kentucky State Police.
Roads around the campus were closed on Wednesday due to an explosion at Richmond Hall Dormitory.
The explosion on Murray State University's campus is believed to have been related to a natural gas release. That's according to Kentucky State Police.More
Roads around the campus were closed on Wednesday due to an explosion at Richmond Hall Dormitory.More
