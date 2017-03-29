Bible literacy bill headed to Kentucky governor's desk

A bill that would require the state Board of Education to develop guidelines for Bible literacy courses is on its way to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's desk.



The state Senate gave final passage to House Bill 128 on Wednesday. It would require the state board to develop administrative regulations for elective social studies courses on the Bible.



Many school districts already offer the courses. But Republican state Sen. C.B. Embry said state guidelines would offer "uniformity statewide and clarity to districts who would like to offer the course."



The bill requires Bible classes to maintain "religious neutrality" and to accommodate "diverse religious views."