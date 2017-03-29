Students concerned by $30M in cuts announced for SIU Carbondale

In a letter to the Carbondale campus sent Wednesday by SIU System President Randy Dunn, he laid out the reasoning behind a plan to cut $30 million from the SIU Carbondale budget.

SIU Carbondale operates on a $450 million annual budget. The university has already cut around $20 million in the past few years.

Many students are concerned about the future of the university.

"It's going to take a lot of people off the university, probably a few courses off. I think it's going to be bad for the university," said sophomore Rene Crespo.

Crespo is one of hundreds of international students who attend SIU. He says he is worried about how the cuts will impact their futures.

"We come here to find scholarships, and sometimes this is going to affect the amount of scholarships you can get from the university," said Crespo.

The cuts are being made because the university has to begin paying back money the school has borrowed. Dunn says the state's budget problems have been bad for the university.

"It is time for this abomination to end. There needs to be a budget passed, or in lieu of that, some kind of short term payment of cash to support public universities," said Dunn.

In spite of everything Crespo says he is hopeful for the future of the university. The specific list of reductions is due by June 30.

Dunn says that if the university does not see a change in status at the state level in three or four months, they will have to look into making a declaration of financial emergency this summer.