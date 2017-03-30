KY Attorney General partners with churches to protect children, seniors

Attorney General Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Council of Churches say they are partnering in an effort to protect children from child abuse and seniors from scams.



A statement from Beshear on Tuesday says as part of the partnership, the council will distribute educational materials to its 1,100 member churches across the state. The materials will include warning signs of child abuse and how to prevent scams.



Beshear says the collaboration will offer better protections for the state's most vulnerable populations.



The Rev. Dr. Peggy Hinds, who is interim executive director of the Council of Churches, said churches are in a unique position to reach out and offer aid.