China's president to meet Trump next week

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has ordered the voting rights restored for 284 Kentuckians pending a background check by the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has rejected President Donald Trump's advice to first repeal President Barack Obama's health care law and then replace it later with something else.More
The House overwhelmingly approved a full-year budget plan Friday morning. The proposal was approved in a preliminary vote, but it is part of an amendment and will need a final vote before the bill can be sent to the Senate.More
Tennessee's top elections official says state law doesn't allow him to release the voter information requested by a commission appointed by President Donald Trump to probe allegations of voter fraud.More
The second-in-command of the Kentucky state Senate says he will resign from his leadership post.More
