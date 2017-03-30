Six things to know - 3/30/17

Here are six things to know for today.



An order blocking the president's revised travel ban is extended. A federal judge in Hawaii says the block will remain in place as Hawaii's lawsuit makes it way through the courts. The president's order stops new visas being issued for people from six Muslim-majority countries and suspends the U.S. refugee program.



A police officer has died from his injuries after a crash in Louisville, Kentucky Tuesday night. Officer Nick Rodman has been on the force for three years. He leaves behind a wife and two kids. The suspect was also involved in the crash and is expected to face charges.



Federal investigators are getting their first look at the scene of a head-on collision involving a small church bus and a pickup truck that killed 13 senior adult church members onboard the bus. A bus passenger is in critical condition and the pickup truck driver is in stable condition.



The investigation into Russia's possible interference in the presidential election is stepping up. A Senate panel is promising a thorough investigation. Those hearings start today. They are going through a large amount of documents and have requested 20 people to testify.



Students at Dongola School will be out of the classroom for the rest of the week. The superintendent says it is because of sickness. 39% of students were absent yesterday.



SpaceX is expected to have a historic rocket launch tonight. The private company will be sending a satellite into space. It will be the first time a rocket booster recovered from a previous launch is reused.