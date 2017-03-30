Miner killed at surface mine is Kentucky's 2nd coal death

An accident at a southeastern Kentucky surface coal mine killed a 33-year-old miner, the state's second mining death this year.



Joseph W. Partin died early Thursday morning when a section of exposed rock fell on him at Green Hill Mining's No. 51 mine in Whitley County. Partin, of Williamsburg, was doing maintenance work on an auger when the 15-foot-tall rock section fell.



Kentucky's second mining death matched the state's total from last year. A release from Kentucky's Energy and Environment Cabinet says mining operations were shut down at the site and officials remained on the scene Thursday morning.



The mine was last inspected in December, and no unsafe conditions were found. A review of federal inspection records showed no serious violations at the site operated by Green Hill since 2005.