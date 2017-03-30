Train derailment blocking Paducah railroad crossing - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

PADUCAH, KY -

A train derailment is blocking Little Avenue on Paducah's southside.

The Paducah Police Department is asking drivers to stay away from the area for the next few hours.

No word on how the train derailed or if anyone was injured.

