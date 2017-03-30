Fulton County teacher accused of having sexual relationship with - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Fulton County teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student pleads guilty in court

FULTON COUNTY, KY -

A former Fulton County teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student pleaded guilty in court on Thursday.

Rachel Netz is accused of having a relationship with a male student from February 2016 to November in 2016.

Netz was originally charged with one count of third degree rape. A grand jury indicted her on a charge of sexual misconduct, lowering the charge from third degree rape.

In court on Thursday, Judge Jack Telle said he will not accept a deal until Netz is assessed for risk of doing this again.

Netz has written a letter to the family of the student. You can read it below.

