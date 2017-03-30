Man accused of shooting at DCBS worker arrested in Marshall County

A man was arrested Thursday morning after a report that shots were fired in the Olive community of Marshall County, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP Post 1 says it got a report around 10:40 a.m. Thursday that shots were fired at a Department of Community Based Services worker in Marshall County. Troopers say the worker was conducting a home visit on Abraham Road when a man began shooting at her. The worker was able to escape uninjured.

When troopers responded to Abraham Road, they found 51-year-old James Butler of Benton, and arrested him. He was charged with first degree wanton endangerment, which is a felony, and jailed in the Marshall County Jail.