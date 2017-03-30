Duncan named Paducah Tilghman football coach

Paducah Tilghman will introduce Steve Duncan as their new football coach at a Friday morning news conference. Duncan replaces Kurt Barber who resigned earlier this month after one season with the Blue Tornado.

Prior to two seasons at Logan County, Duncan coached at Murray High from 2008-13, leading the Tigers to a 63-15 record. In his six seasons at Murray, he took the Tigers to five region championship games where they won two of them. Duncan was named the Kentucky Class 2A Coach of the Year in 2010.

Duncan has coached in Paducah before. He was the defensive coordinator for the 2007 Lone Oak team that made it all the way to the state championship game.

Duncan will be Tilghman's fourth head coach in the last five years.