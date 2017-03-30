2nd man charged in 2014 burglary of local country club

A second arrest has been made in a 2014 burglary in which another man was charged earlier this month after sheriff's deputies say DNA evidence connected him to the crime.

Earlier this month, we told you about charges brought against 24-year-old Jake Dean of Massac County, who the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says was connected to a 2014 burglary at the Rolling Hills Country Club by DNA evidence.

On Thursday, March 30, the sheriff's department says it has identified a second man in the case: 24-year-old Jordan Heiser of Paducah. Deputies say Heiser is currently in a Kentucky state prison on unrelated charges.

In the burglary case, deputies say Heisner is charged with third degree burglary, first degree criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking over $500.

The sheriff's department says investigators believe Dean and Heiser were the only two people involved in the burglary.

