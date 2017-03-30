Police investigating theft of trailer from Paducah home

UPDATE: The Paducah Police Department says they have located the Ford SUV pictured.



Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: Paducah police say they want your help finding a white Ford SUV investigators believe was used to steal a trailer valued at around $3,300.

Police say the trailer was stolen from the driveway of a home in the 3200 block of Kentucky Avenue on Wednesday morning. Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the SUV with Kentucky registration 335 leaving with the trailer around 7 a.m., investigators say.

The police department has provided a surveillance photo of the vehicle investigators believe was used without the trailer.

The trailer is a 6 feet by 14 feet single-axle Trail Master with two gates.

If you have information regarding this case, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. To leave a tip online, click here.