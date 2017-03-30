People prepare for more severe storms this spring

The National Weather Service Paducah says 20 tornadoes have hit its region so far this year. That's a record dating back to the 1930s. Forecasters say an active spring weather pattern continues.

Fallen trees and debris covered Don Lattus' yard when we first met him.

"Something like this just destroys everything for a while, gets you thinking," Lattus says.

His home still has damage after a tornado hit Hickman on March 9, but his yard is a lot cleaner. He is also reunited with his dog, who was trapped under the debris after the storm.

In all his years of living in Hickman, he says he's never seen such bad storms before.

"I think now we're getting a little gun shy. You hear these storms coming. Are we going to make it through the night or what's going to happen, you know?" Lattus says.

People throughout the area still have damage to their roofs, windows and other parts of their home, and yet they're still preparing for even more severe weather.

"We've had the conditions just come together at the right place and right time to create some of those tornadoes," says. Local 6 Weather Authority Trent Okerson.

On top of that, Trent says this year warmer waters in the Gulf of Mexico have pushed warm, moist and stable air into our area, leading to more severe weather.

"Around here, there's no severe weather season. It's always severe weather season," Trent says.

He says it's best to prepared at all year long, because it only takes one storm to impact your home.

"I never did think a tornado would come through Hickman. I figured the river and the bluffs," Lattus says.

