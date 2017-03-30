TBI discredits reported sighting of missing Tennessee teen Elizabeth Thomas and teacher Tad Cummins

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Tad Cummins and the 15-year-old police say he kidnapped were not seen Thursday, contrary to earlier reports.

Deputies in Shelby County, Tennessee, had confirmed a sighting of Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas at a gas station near Memphis earlier Thursday.

A man tin Collierville took a picture of two people he thought were Thomas and Cummins, then immediately called police.

TBI agents said it was them after looking through surveillance video.

A friend last saw Thomas at a restaurant in Columbia, Tennessee, on March 13.

Investigators say Cummins began a relationship with Thomas while he worked as her forensics teacher.