Seven small solar power facilities are coming to west Kentucky after the state's public service commission approved a proposal by Big Rivers Electric Corporation.

In the Local 6 area, solar power facilities will be built at Livingston County Middle School in Burna, McCracken County High School in Paducah and Mike Miller Park in Benton.

The total cost will be about $500,000.

You can read the full news release in the PDF below this story.