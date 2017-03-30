Remembering Tom Butler

Longtime WPSD-TV anchor and journalist Tom Butler died Friday, March 31, 2017. Family and friends are remembering the man you welcomed into your home for decades as a loving father, grandfather and devoted Christian. Butler's family said he passed away from complications after a 2015 fall.

As members of the WPSD Local 6 team mourn his loss, we also honor his lasting impression on journalism, our news station, and the Local 6 region.

Butler's 35 year career at WPSD began in 1962 as an announcer and reporter. During his time as a young reporter, he sometimes played the role of weathercaster, and ultimately developed into a journalism titan.

Over the years, Butler worked with men and women who would go on to become newsroom leaders in their own right: a mentoring relationship many remember to this day. His consistent and reliable knowledge became the standard others strove to emulate.

"You couldn't sit by Tom and not learn something from him, because he did know so much. And I know I started off as a reporter, and Tom's guidance and influence helped shape me into a journalist," former WPSD anchor Johnette Worak said.

She added: "Tom was stoic. Tom was strong. I know that people respected Tom. And so, when Tom told you something, you knew that that was the right way to do it."

His colleagues counted on his firm but kind approach to newsroom leadership. He guided viewers and co-workers through some of the area's, and the nation's, toughest stories. Those included the Heath High School shootings, as well as multiple visits by sitting U.S. presidents.

"Tom was trustworthy. You could believe what he told you and believe that he was telling you for your own good. And that's a wonderful quality in a boss," former WPSD reporter Ernie Mitchell recalled.

"He was a mentor, he was a friend, and I will never forget what he's meant to my career," former WPSD anchor Amy Watson said.

Former General Manager John Williams remembered that, while Fred Paxton hired him, Tom was the man who got him the audition. "I used to kid Tom later, 'Well, here we are. It's your fault you hired me, because now I'm your boss,' but we got along just wonderfully well," Williams said.

As the years passed, Butler continued to mold young minds and provide a steady, experienced hand in their journalism careers.

"Integrity, honesty, and, of course, intelligent. And, of course, when we had Tom running Channel 6 news, there was never a doubt in our mind that it was going to be done right, it was going to be done fair, because that was Tom Butler," Williams said.

"Tom helped me. He helped so many people. He was the grammar phantom. This was a character Tom created, and if you said something that wasn't exactly correct, grammatically, he would write you a little note, very nicely, and correct you," Mitchell added.

Only his devotion to God outweighed his commitment to career. Mitchell remembered: "Tom and I often had discussions about religion. You know, he was Baptist, I was Catholic, but we always respected each other and loved talking to each other about that. And I'm going to miss the guy."

"He was by far the finest news journalist I have ever met and probably ever will," Williams said. "It takes good family man, it takes religion, it takes a professional. And Tom had all those traits. It just wasn't a better man to sit down with and talk to than Tom Butler."

Tom Butler served as an influential television journalist who left an indelible mark on journalism, his community, and WPSD.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday at Heartland Worship Center. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Lindsey Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.