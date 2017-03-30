Details released on events leading up to death of local lineman

We now know more details on what happened leading up to the death of local lineman Josh Franklin, who came into contact with a live wire while on the job.

The Kentucky Public Service Commission has released the Accident Investigation Staff Report, which includes possible safety violations made by Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation.

The report says the power line was not grounded or tested for voltage prior to repairing. It says Franklin was not wearing rubber gloves and sleeves when he went to work on the line. The 139 page report also gives a timeline of what happened on the day Franklin was electrocuted.

On Jan. 6, Franklin and his crew leader began investigating an outage in McCracken County.

According to the report, there have been mixed statements about whether the power to the line was turned off by the men or was already off when they arrived on scene.

The report says Franklin went up in the bucket to start the repairs while the crew leader searched the area for other problems.

In the report, the crew leader says when he was heading back to the truck, he couldn't see Franklin inside the bucket.

After a few seconds, the report says the crew leader lowered the bucket and found Franklin inside.

The crew leader called for help, pulled Franklin out and began CPR, according to the report.

In the report, Jackson Purchase Operations Supervisor Tony Martin told police he noticed two wires welded together, allowing electricity to bypass the breaker. Martin said the line wasn't checked to make sure it was off before Franklin started working on it. He told police Franklin somehow touched the wire, which was carrying 7,200 volts.

The report says Franklin started working for JPEC in January 2008. In 2016, he completed required training that included injury prevention and electrical safety.

WPSD reached out to JPEC on Thursday. A spokesperson says they cannot comment because it is still an open investigation.

The report isn't an official ruling. The state's Public Service Commission will have the final say on what happens based on the information in the investigation.

The Public Service Commission's Division of Inspections is now referring the inspection record to the Office of General Counsel for legal proceedings.

Attached to the story are the first nine pages of the Accident Investigation Staff Report, which include a description of the incident and potential violations.