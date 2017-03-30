Offseason program has fueled Murray State women's golf in 2017

So far this season, the Murray State women's golf team has won four tournaments and are one of the favorites to win this years OVC Tournament.

A big reason for their success can be attributed to their offseason workout program with Murray State strength and conditioning coach David Land.

"We don't go anywhere where we are not in the best shape," said junior Anna Moore.

"Them having the ability to overcome tasks and the weights they are lifting and the soreness, confidence transfers to everywhere," Land said.

"It is probably not always their favorite part of it," Murray state head coach Velvet Milkman said. "There are some days where they struggle bending down and picking up their ball out of the hole because their legs are so sore."

The offseason program paid off in a big way in their last tournament as they won in a playoff over Eastern Kentucky. It was because of that conditioning that they were able to stand over some of their toughest putts and secure the win.

"I could tell that we were not tired going into that playoff," Milkman said. "I felt like that Eastern was a little fatigued."

"That has been our advantage in the later rounds," said Land. "When the other teams start getting tired, our lady's start making their push."

