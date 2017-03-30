SIC memorial honors Leap Day tornado victims

Southeastern Illinois college is honoring the victims of the devastating Leap Day tornado. The storm swept through Harrisburg in 2012, causing eight deaths and a wave of destruction.

"It's just, it's tough. We miss her every day," said Patty Ferrell. At the memorial at the college campus she and her daughter, Jaylynn, attended, Patty said the loss of her 22-year-old daughter to the tornado still hurts.

"Just a few years after she'd graduated, you know, she lost her life, and they've really stepped up to remember her and the other victims and families," she said.

Southeastern Illinois College unveiled a memorial for Jaylynn and the seven other tornado victims Thursday morning. Organizer Brenna Butler said she and others at the school wanted to do something to honor the families, letting the campus get involved in the project by putting messages on bricks. There are 220 engraved bricks with messages for victims from families, as well as businesses and campus groups that helped raise money to build the memorial.

"And there are some very heartfelt messages on those bricks, which I absolutely love. It lets you know how missed these victims still are," Butler said. She said it took them just three months to raise $22,000 to put in the memorial there and a memorial fountain nearby.

Days like Thursday are hard for Patty and the other families. She said losing out on events and memories Jaylynn will never have will always be a source of grief and pain.

"And you know, it's difficult for those of us who have lost. Our lives stopped and changed forever on that day, so it is difficult," Patty said. But, she said, knowing she’ll have somewhere to go to remember her daughter helps.