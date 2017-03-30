Dar Pro announces remedy for foul odor in Obion County, Tennessee

A local plant that recycles dead animals has a community wanting change.

If you live or drive near Obion County, Tennessee, you may have smelled a foul odor from the plant. In a statement Thursday, Dar Pro says they take your concerns seriously. They say in a few weeks there will be a new thermal oxidizer at the plant to help with the smell.

Stephen Crockett takes pride in the baseball fields in Union City. He strives to keep them looking their best for tournaments. Last week, Crockett says Union City hosted a tournament, and 16 teams from eight different states were there. He was embarrassed to have to explain the foul odor coming from across town. “You go by and you see little old ladies with shirts over their noses because it's that foul,” he said.

City Manager Kathy Dillon says she knows the odor is unpleasant. Oftentimes she smells it when she steps out her front door. She says the company is always willing to do what they can about the smell for a special event. “We appreciate them working with us. We just need to come to a resolution or come up with a way that it's all the time,” Dillon said.

Despite the smell, Dar Pro employs more than 90 people in the area. “They're very important to us. We need for them to succeed. We need for them to be good neighbors, and we need to be good neighbors as well," Dillon says.

Crockett is thankful the company is trying. “If they have a way to control that smell and they don't, then it's on them. If they can't, then so be it, I'd rather have the jobs," he says.

Dar Pro also has a plant in Paducah. We’ve reported on a similar odor issue there and the company’s plan to fix it. We don’t know if it’s still an issue, but Paducah City Manager Jeff Pederson says he hasn’t received any complaints in a while.