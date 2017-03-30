Bevin asks for $15 million for mystery project

Gov. Matt Bevin is asking lawmakers for permission to spend up to $15 million for a mystery project somewhere in eastern Kentucky.



A Senate committee approved a bill Thursday night that would give the governor permission to issue up to $15 million in bonds for the project. Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Terry Gill called it a "competitive situation" and said he could not reveal details. He said it would have a "significant economic upside for the state."



Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel said the project would be in eastern Kentucky. He said the bill is written in a way that the governor would either use the money for this project, or nothing.