Kentucky bill revamping black lung system passes

Kentucky lawmakers have completed quick work on a bill sought by the Senate's top leader to reduce the coal industry's costs to cover claims by workers suffering from black lung disease.



The measure won final passage in the House on an 86-3 vote Thursday evening.



The plan surfaced earlier in the day when Senate President Robert Stivers presented it to a Senate panel. A few hours later, it cleared the Senate on a 38-0 vote.



In a sign of the bill's bipartisan support, House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins told colleagues he has a "comfort level" with the changes. He said he received assurances that current and future black lung claims won't be jeopardized.



The measure now goes to Gov. Matt Bevin.