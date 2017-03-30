Saline County 911 dispatcher recognized for helping deliver baby

As a Saline County, Illinois, Emergency Telecommunicator, Tammy Norris has to be ready for anything. On July 2, Norris took a call from Aaron Marks, who said his wife Hayley was going into labor while they were in the car.

"While they had pulled over, her pains had gotten so far, she was just too far into labor, and he said we just don't have time," said Norris.

Hayley Marks recalls the fear she had that night knowing she would not make it to the hospital to have her baby. "Once I realized this was actual labor, that this was real, then it was scary," said Hayley.

While Aaron was on the phone with Norris, she calmly walked him through the delivery. Norris has worked as a dispatcher for Saline County for 12 years, and she said helping with the delivery was a first for her.

"I've taken calls from people in labor before, but they have been close enough that the ambulance has gotten there, and I've been able to hang up," said Norris.

On the phone, Norris' voice was calm, cool and collected. However, she said on the inside she did not feel quite that calm.

"Inside, I was a bundle of nerves," said Norris.

Because of Norris, the family was able to have a smooth delivery, and Noah Marks was born. Hayley said she is grateful that Norris is getting the recognition she deserves.

Earlier this week, Norris received the telecommunicator of the year award at the Illinois Sheriff's Association Conference. On Thursday, she received an Honorary Stork pin from her department to recognize her achievement.