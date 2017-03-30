UT Martin golf blends technology with talent

When the Rhodes Golf Center was built on the campus of UT Martin in 2013 there was one piece of technology that had to be included with the facility.

It’s called FlightScope.

“Mr. Bill Rhodes was one of our major donors that really made this place possible,” UT Martin golf coach Jerry Carpenter said. “He said ‘I want a launch monitor and FlightScope in the building.”

Carpenter happily agreed.

Since then the Skyhawks won their first-ever OVC title along with back to back individual championships.

“Compared with some other schools in the conference it’s top of the line,” UT Martin senior golfer Austin Swafford said.

Not only does the technology measure 27 different swing parameters, but it also allows the Skyhawks to practice in any kind of weather.

“We can get a lot of stuff done in bad weather that we used to not be able to get done,” UT Martin senior golfer Gavin Shellnut said.

And the results show just that.

Added Carpenter: “I told the guys when we opened this thing up… I said ‘alright guys now there's no excuses.”

