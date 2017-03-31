Volunteers needed this Saturday to help with clean up at Massac Theatre

You can help with the renovation of the Massac Theatre in Metropolis by volunteering this weekend.



Lisa Grower, President of Save the Massac, says they are hosting a community day on Saturday, April 1, and are asking for volunteers 18 years and older to help clear out debris in the theater.



The debris is being moved from the ground floor to a dumpster out front. The debris needs to be cleared so that construction can start.



Lunch will be provided to all the volunteers. The clean up begins at 8:00 a.m.



All volunteers will need to sign a release and should be wearing appropriate clothing and footwear.



Anyone with information should call (618) 524-7986.



