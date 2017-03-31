6 things to know - 3/31/17

Here are six things to know for today.



A state of emergency is in place after an overpass collapsed on I-85 in Atlanta. Crews are still trying to figure out what caused a 75 foot span of the interstate to collapse yesterday. No one was injured.



North Carolina politicians are rolling back a law that blocked some anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people, but it isn't yet clear if it's enough to coax back businesses and sporting events that have skipped the state. The compromise plan was worked out under pressure from the NCAA, which threatened to withhold sporting events from the basketball-obsessed state until at least 2023.



There is still no sighting of missing Tennessee teen Elizabeth Thomas. TBI agents say a tip that she and her teacher Tad Cummins were spotted in Memphis yesterday are not true. Agents said they watched security video and did not see the pair.



Little Avenue on the southside of Paducah is back open. It had been closed after train derailed yesterday. We are still working to find out what caused that derailment.



SpaceX has launched its first recycled rocket. The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center Thursday evening on the historic reflight. The booster will aim for another sea landing once it hoists a broadcasting satellite for the SES company of Luxembourg.



The events for the 174th Tater Day start today in Benton, Kentucky. You'll be able to enjoy food, carnival rides, entertainment, and a whole lot more all weekend long. You can find a schedule of all events by clicking here.