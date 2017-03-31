Cup and mug sale to benefit SIU School of Art and Design this weekend

26-year-old Dakota Fields was one of two people injured in a blast at the New Richmond dormitory.More
26-year-old Dakota Fields was one of two people injured in a blast at the New Richmond dormitory.More
Shawnee National Forest has partnered with Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Field Archaeology program to dig up new details about Miller Grove, a pre-Civil War settlement of freed African Americans in Pope County, Illinois.More
Shawnee National Forest has partnered with Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Field Archaeology program to dig up new details about Miller Grove, a pre-civil war settlement of freed African Americans in Pope County, Illinois.More
A Kentucky judge says the University of Kentucky shouldn't have withheld documents about a failed business deal from the Lexington Herald-Leader.More
A Kentucky judge says the University of Kentucky shouldn't have withheld documents about a failed business deal from the Lexington Herald-Leader.More
The explosion on Murray State University's campus is believed to have been related to a natural gas release. That's according to Kentucky State Police.More
The explosion on Murray State University's campus is believed to have been related to a natural gas release. That's according to Kentucky State Police.More
Roads around the campus were closed on Wednesday due to an explosion at Richmond Hall Dormitory.More
Roads around the campus were closed on Wednesday due to an explosion at Richmond Hall Dormitory.More