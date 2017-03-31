Cup and mug sale to benefit SIU School of Art and Design this weekend

You can help support the SIU School of Art and Design and get a one of a kind cup.



This Saturday, April 1, the Neighborhood Co-op Grocery store in Carbondale is hosting the Southern Clay Works’ Spring Cup Sale.



At the sale, you'll be able to buy a mug or cup and fill it with a variety of free tea and coffee.



All of the cups and mugs are handcrafted by SIU students and faculty.



Money raised from the sale of the cups and mugs will go to the SIU School of Art and Design.



The fundraiser will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.



The Neighborhood Co-op Grocery store is located at 1815 West Main Street in Carbondale in the Murdale Shopping Center.