Former WPSD journalist Tom Butler dies

Longtime WPSD journalist Tom Butler died Friday, March 31st.

Butler started at WPSD in 1962 as an announcer and reporter. In his 35 year career, he served several roles, from reporter to Vice President of News. Throughout that time he worked with many men and women who would go on to become newsroom leaders in their own right. Many remember Tom as a kind man with a strong devotion to God.

Butler's family said he died from complications after a fall in 2015. He was 79 years old. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Throughout Friday we will be sharing memories of Tom on air and online as we honor his legacy at WPSD . That's including this letter written by current Vice President of News Bill Evans when he supported Butler's nomination to the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame. He was scheduled to be given that distinction in April.