Teen arrested in connection to weekend shooting in Sikeston

A teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Sikeston over the weekend.



On Sunday, around 11:30 a.m., Sikeston Department of Public Safety officers were called to the 400 block of Kendall on reports of shots fired.



A gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital.



During their investigation, officers learned that the shooting actually happened in the 300 block of West Gladys and the victim had been sitting on a couch near a wall where the bullet came through.



Witnesses told police that when they heard the gun shots, the victim got up and was hit by a bullet. The victim then ran out of the front door. Cars in front of the home were also hit by gun shots.



Witnesses also told police they saw a male suspect in a white shirt and dark pants running away from the scene holding a small black handgun.



Officers also talked to the victim in the hospital. The victim was treated and released but is expected to have some follow up treatments.



A suspect was developed by police and officers began looking for him. On Thursday, a 16-year-old turned himself in when he was brought to the police department by his mother.



He was interviewed and later taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.