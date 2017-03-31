Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns spring break travelers of Georgia bridge collapse impact

If you are traveling through Georgia for spring break next week, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there is an interstate closure you should be aware of after a bridge collapse.

KYTC says there will be closures on Interstate 85 near Piedmont Road in Atlanta, Georgia, after sections of a bridge on I-85 collapsed due to a fire. You should use alternate routes and avoid those areas, according to transportation officials.

The cause of the fire is still not known, and Georgia officials have not announced how long repairs are expected to take.

For information about detours, click here. For more about the bridge collapse, which the Georgia transportation department commissioner said will have a "tremendous" impact, click here.