Paducah Tilghman introduces Steve Duncan as new football coach

Paducah Tilghman formally introduced Steve Duncan Friday morning as its new head football coach inside the gym lobby.

Duncan is the fourth coach in the past five years for the Blue Tornado.

"The good Lord has blessed me,” Duncan said smiling. “I appreciate that. He's opened it up."

Duncan has coached for nearly three decades at seven different schools including six seasons at Murray High from 2008-2013.

"I think a whole lot has to do with his timing," Duncan said of his decision to accept the head coaching position after a year away from sidelines.

It also has a lot to do with the opportunity that Paducah Tilghman presents.

“A place like this, it's not just starting, these guys here they love football,” Duncan said.

“I want to make a difference in the players… They’re a good group… They did everything I asked them (today).”

Duncan replaces Kurt Barber who resigned earlier this month after one season with the Blue Tornado.

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.