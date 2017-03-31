ISP closes investigation into death of Saline County State's Attorney Michael Henshaw

State police in Illinois say they have concluded their investigation into the death of Saline County State's Attorney Michael Henshaw. He died on Wednesday, March 22, from injuries after a fall down a staircase in his home.

Troopers say an autopsy revealed Henshaw died from a spinal fracture from the fall, and that ISP doesn't believe foul play was involved.

A memorial service was held for Henshaw on Wednesday, March 29, at First United Methodist Church in Harrisburg. Many in the community have said his death came as a shock. Friends of the state's attorney who spoke with Local 6 remembered him as a mentor who helped others in the county.

Jayson Clark was sworn in Friday as the county's state's attorney. The county board unanimously chose him Thursday night. Clark says he plans to continue Henshaw's legacy.