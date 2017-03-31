State senators schedule town hall meeting in Carbondale, Illinois

Republican Illinois State Sens. Dale Fowler of Harrisburg and Paul Schimpf of Waterloo have announced they will co-host a town hall forum in Carbondale on Saturday about the spring legislative session.

The senators say in a news release that they will take questions from attendees on a variety of state issues. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 1 at the Carbondale Township Building, 216 E. Monroe St. Coffee and donuts will be provided to constituents at the town hall.

Space is expected to be limited at the event, and those who want to attend are asked to RSVP by emailing SenatorFowler59@gmail.com or SenSchimpf58@gmail.com.