Solar energy tested throughout west Kentucky

You will start seeing more solar panels around our area as part of a project to educate you on more affordable ways to power your home.

Marshall County Parks Director Dennis Foust says plans are in the works to install a number of solar panels Mike Miller Park.

"It helps supply energy, and that can't be a bad thing when it comes down to it," Foust said.

This week, the Kentucky Public Service Commission approved a proposal by Big Rivers Electric to build solar facilities in seven locations, including the park.

The energy produced at Mike Miller Park will go to the Jackson Purchase Energy power grid, and the go out to customers' homes.



"The idea is to test the concept, really, for them to determine what type of production you get out of solar arrays," said Andrew Melnykovych with the Public Service Commission.

Melnykovych with the Public Service Commission says all of the facilities will be in highly visible areas like schools and parks.

The goal, Foust says, is to educate people on how solar energy works.

"That's part of the idea, too, that it become something that people say, 'Hey I can save money on that down the road,'" Foust said.

He says the panels help people better understand solar energy, so they can use it in their homes.

Big Rivers Electric is owned and provides power to three electric distribution cooperatives, including Jackson Purchase Energy, Kenergy and Meade County Rural Electric.



The total cost of the project is $500,000. That will come out of cash reserves and a $125,000 federal grant. Big Rivers is waiting on the grant money's approval to start building the panels. If that grant isn't approved, it may reconsider the project.