Bill to limit painkiller prescriptions heads to governor's desk

The bill would limit the amount of pills you can get in your prescription.

Opioids are often prescribed for acute pain, such as a sprained ankle.

Kentucky lawmakers are trying to fight the opioid crisis by restricting the pills doctors can prescribe. House Bill 333 is on Gov. Matt Bevin's desk. He's publicly supported the bill in the past.

The new law would mean people with acute pain would be prescribed only three days worth of pain medication at a time, with several exceptions, including cancer patients, end-of-life care, and doctor approval.

Marshall Davis, pharmacist and owner of Davis Drugs, says most acute pain prescriptions include 12, 24, or 30 tablets.

Davis says pharmacists fill pain medications, like hydrocodone, often. He doesn't think this bill will be the cure for Kentucky's opioid problem.

"My preference is they do nothing, yet and we'd probably be better. We keep chasing this substance abuse problem, and I don't think there's been a perfect solution yet," explained Davis.

He thinks there should be more research and studies done before everyone gets behind another big change.

"It'll probably be a burden on the patient and the doctors," said Davis. "If they need more of that medication, they'll probably have to go back to the doctor"

Davis says patients with acute pain would typically get one refill, now they will be coming back for more.