Thomas transferring out of Murray State

Murray State freshman forward Gilbert Thomas Jr. will transfer to another school next season.

Thomas made the announcement on Friday afternoon through his Facebook page, where he thanked the fans for their support.

"I would like to say this has been a great year for me to be a part of this journey with a great group of guys I call my brothers," Thomas said. "Unfortunately, I will not be attending Murray State next year. God must have a different plan for me."

Thomas saw playing time in 22 games for the Racers this past season averaging 10 minutes of playing time. His biggest performance's of the year came against Green Bay, Bethel, and Austin Peay where he scored 12 points in each game.

With Thomas transferring out of the program, Murray State will now have three available scholarships for next season.

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.