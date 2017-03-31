I Am Local 6: Local country stars make it to main stage

Cutter and Cash play some songs for their class before they head to Texas.

Two west Kentucky brothers are heading to the main stage. The Singleton brothers from Crittenden County are opening for Daryl Singletary in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Singleton brothers say they're old souls. You can hear it when they perform.

"I started out on the banjo. I listened to Earl Scruggs, and I was just astonished by the sound," said 10-year-old Cutter Singleton. He plays eight instruments, seven of which he taught himself.

Cash Singleton is the vocals of the duo. "I started off with Merle Haggard, and I started off from there," said 7-year-old Cash.

Their two-man band has been a local favorite since they started four years ago. "It's hard to believe we've come this far this quick," said Cutter.

They've performed in Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee. Now they are going even farther —to Texas.

It all started with a phone call. "There's a benefit concert, and we'd like you to come and open for Daryl Singletary," Cutter explained.

"I can't believe it, somebody pinch me," said Cutter. The brothers already feel the power of music

"It's one of those things that help you get through stuff, like a dog, you know?" explained Cutter.

Cutter has also signed a contract with RSC TV to be in the house band for a new show. Both brothers say they want to go into the music business.